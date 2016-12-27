Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals Contact Info (808)-201-0701 Nihi Kai 510

Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals

808-201-0701

Thanks for checking out Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals Nihi Kai 510 We welcome you ahead check out the island of Kauai and stay with us. Nihi Kai 510 is possessed by Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals a family had organisation. We possess this one building and welcome you to share our vacation house with us.

Our condominium has four lanais (patio areas), two in the from, as well as 2 in the back. The Lanai off the living-room has a partial ocean sight, however is taken into consideration a yard sight primarily. It's practically like having an additional room, due to the fact that you will certainly want to start your early morning with an excellent mug of coffee on the lanai as well as finish the day, enjoying the sundown as you drink a glass of wine.

The dining area has a lovely timber and also glass table with four hand carved chairs. A large flat display TELEVISION is in the living space, with blue ray gamer featuring smart TV so you could enjoy your Netflix. There are 2 sofas, one of which transforms right into a queen dimension bed, as well as there are also 2 arm chairs.

The staircases to the reduced level lead to the two bed rooms and shower rooms. The master bed room has a king sized bed, as well as showcases island style, and a ceiling fan. The second room, the Jr Master collection has a queen dimension 4 poster bed as well as island decoration.

There are ceiling followers in every area as well as the trade winds, too, that will maintain you comfortable.

You'll have a good time in the ocean, Brenneke's beach is less compared to 100 lawns from Nihi Kai Villas, and also flaunt several of the very best boogie boarding on the island. Swim at the pool, searching, boogie boarding, as well as snorkeling could all be located within a couple of minutes of the condominium. Keep in mind the ocean is just steps away. There are a lot of activities to do from helicopter scenic tours, treking, take a zip-line, catamaran cruises on the Na Pali Coast that you won't be able to do it all; so when you come back, book with us as well as obtain a terrific price cut.

https://youtu.be/7lJ3vbR-A4M

ohana kai vacation rentals contact number

ohana kai vacation rentals contact information

ohana kai vacation rentals contact info

Nihi Kai Villas