Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals Contact Info 808-201-0701 Nihi Kai 510

Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals

808-201-0701

Thanks for taking a look at Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals Nihi Kai 510 We invite you to come go to the island of Kauai and also remain with us. Nihi Kai 510 is had by Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals a family possessed organisation. We own this one residential or commercial property as well as invite you to share our holiday house with us.

Our condo has four lanais (outdoor patios), 2 in the from, as well as two in the back. The Lanai off the living-room has a partial sea sight, yet is thought about a garden view largely. It's nearly like having an extra room, due to the fact that you will want to start your morning with an excellent mug of coffee on the lanai as well as finish the day, seeing the sundown as you sip a glass of wine.

Our kitchen has new luxury cabinets that are well equipped with dishes and also cooking utensils. There are brand-new stainless Jenn Air devices consisting of a refrigerator, microwave, oven and cooktop, and dish washer. The granite counter tops are gorgeous, as well as the timber trim creates a real tropical feel. The dining room has an attractive timber as well as glass table with 4 hand carved chairs. A huge level display TV is in the living room, with blue ray player featuring smart TV so you can see your Netflix. There are two sofas, one of which converts into a queen dimension bed, as well as there are also 2 arm chairs. The entire apartment has beautiful wainscoting from wall surface to wall, which just adds to the high end feeling.

The stairways to the reduced level lead to the 2 bed rooms as well as bathrooms. The master room has a king sized bed, as well as showcases island decor, as well as a ceiling follower. The second room, the Jr Master suite has a queen size four poster bed and also island style.

There are ceiling followers in every room and also the profession winds, as well, that will certainly keep you comfortable.

You'll have fun in the ocean, Brenneke's coastline is much less compared to 100 backyards from Nihi Kai Villas, and also flaunt some of the best boogie boarding on the island. There are so several tasks to do from helicopter scenic tours, hiking, take a zip-line, catamaran cruises on the Na Pali Coast that you won't be able to do it all; so when you come back, book with us as well as obtain a wonderful discount rate.

https://youtu.be/7lJ3vbR-A4M

ohana kai vacation rentals contact number

ohana kai vacation rentals contact information

ohana kai vacation rentals contact info

Nihi Kai Villas