Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals Contact Info (808) 201 0701 Nihi Kai 510

Many thanks for taking a look at Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals Nihi Kai 510 We welcome you to come check out the island of Kauai and also stay with us. Nihi Kai 510 is possessed by Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals a household had service. We have this set building as well as invite you to share our vacation residence with us.

Our condominium has 4 lanais (outdoor patios), 2 in the from, and also 2 in the back. The Lanai off the living-room has a partial ocean view, yet is considered a garden view largely. It's virtually like having an added area, because you will certainly intend to begin your morning with a good mug of coffee on the lanai and also end the day, seeing the sunset as you sip a glass of wine.

The dining space has a lovely timber and glass table with four hand sculpted chairs. A large level screen TELEVISION is in the living room, with blue ray gamer featuring wise TV so you could view your Netflix. There are 2 sofas, one of which converts right into a queen size bed, and there are likewise 2 arm chairs.

The staircases to the lower degree result in both bedrooms and bathrooms. The master bedroom has an economy size bed, and also includes island design, and a ceiling fan. The linking washroom has a mirror framed in koa wood, and a tub shower combination. Down the hall, is the secure for those products that require additional safety and also a washing machine as well as clothes dryer in order to help you load light. The second bedroom, the Jr Master suite has a queen size four poster bed as well as island style. The attaching restroom, also, has a mirror mounted in koa wood. The restroom has a shower/bath mix.

There are ceiling followers in every area and the profession winds, too, that will maintain you comfy.

You'll have fun in the ocean, Brenneke's coastline is less compared to 100 yards from Nihi Kai Villas, and also flaunt some of the finest boogie boarding on the island. There are so several tasks to do from helicopter excursions, treking, take a zip-line, catamaran cruise ships on the Na Pali Coast that you will not be able to do it all; so when you come back, book with us and also obtain a wonderful price cut.

