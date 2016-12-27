Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals Contact Info 808-201-0701 Nihi Kai Villas 510

Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals

Thanks for taking a look at Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals Nihi Kai 510 We invite you ahead visit the island of Kauai as well as stay with us. Nihi Kai 510 is had by Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals a household owned business. We have this one residential property and welcome you to share our vacation home with us.

Our condo has four lanais (patios), 2 in the from, and 2 in the back. The Lanai off the living-room has a partial sea sight, yet is thought about a garden view largely. It's practically like having an additional space, since you will certainly wish to begin your morning with an excellent cup of coffee on the lanai and also finish the day, seeing the sunset as you drink a glass of wine.

Our kitchen area has new high-end closets that are well equipped with recipes and also cooking utensils. There are new stainless Jenn Air devices consisting of a fridge, microwave, oven and also range, and dishwasher. The granite counter tops are lovely, as well as the timber trim develops a true exotic feel. The dining-room has an attractive wood as well as glass table with 4 hand carved chairs. A large flat screen TV is in the living-room, with blue ray player featuring smart TELEVISION so you can see your Netflix. There are 2 sofas, one of which converts into a queen dimension bed, and there are likewise 2 arm chairs. The whole condo has lovely wainscoting from wall to wall, which simply includes in the high-end feeling.

The staircases to the reduced degree lead to the two bedrooms and also washrooms. The master bed room has a king sized bed, and features island decor, and a ceiling follower. The second room, the Jr Master suite has a queen dimension 4 poster bed and also island style.

There are ceiling followers in every area as well as the profession winds, also, that will certainly maintain you comfy.

You'll enjoy in the sea, Brenneke's coastline is much less compared to 100 backyards from Nihi Kai Villas, and also boast several of the best boogie boarding on the island. Swim at the swimming pool, surfing, boogie boarding, as well as snorkeling could all be located within a couple of mins of the condo. Remember the ocean is just actions away. There are so many tasks to do from helicopter excursions, treking, take a zip-line, catamaran cruise ships on the Na Pali Coast that you will not have the ability to do it all; so when you come back, book with us as well as obtain a great discount rate.

