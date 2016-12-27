Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals (808)-201-0701 Nihi Kai 510

Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals

Many thanks for considering Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals Nihi Kai 510 We invite you to come go to the island of Kauai and stay with us. Nihi Kai 510 is owned by Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals a family owned business. We have this set property and invite you to share our vacation house with us.

Our apartment has 4 lanais (outdoor patios), two in the from, and two in the back. The Lanai off the living-room has a partial sea view, yet is thought about a garden sight mainly. It's almost like having an added room, due to the fact that you will wish to start your morning with an excellent cup of coffee on the lanai and also finish the day, viewing the sundown as you drink a glass of wine.

Our kitchen has new high-end closets that are well equipped with dishes and also cooking utensils. There are brand-new stainless Jenn Air home appliances including a refrigerator, microwave, stove as well as range, and dish washer. The granite counter tops are beautiful, as well as the wood trim produces a true tropical feeling. The dining-room has a stunning timber as well as glass table with 4 hand sculpted chairs. A large level display TELEVISION remains in the living-room, with blue ray player showcasing smart TELEVISION so you could watch your Netflix. There are 2 sofas, one of which converts into a queen dimension bed, as well as there are also 2 arm chairs. The whole condominium has stunning wainscoting from wall to wall surface, which just includes in the high end feeling.

The staircases to the reduced degree bring about the two rooms and shower rooms. The bedroom has an economy size bed, and showcases island decoration, as well as a ceiling fan. The connecting shower room has a mirror mounted in koa wood, and a bathtub shower combination. Down the hall, is the risk-free for those things that need additional security and also a washer and dryer to help you pack light. The second room, the Jr Master suite has a queen dimension four poster bed and island decoration. The attaching bathroom, likewise, has a mirror mounted in koa wood. The washroom has a shower/bath mix.

There are ceiling followers in every room and also the profession winds, too, that will keep you comfy.

You'll have enjoyable in the ocean, Brenneke's coastline is less compared to 100 yards from Nihi Kai Villas, and flaunt some of the best boogie boarding on the island. There are so lots of activities to do from helicopter trips, treking, take a zip-line, catamaran cruise ships on the Na Pali Coast that you won't be able to do it all; so when you come back, publication with us as well as get a fantastic discount.

