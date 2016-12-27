Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals Contact Info (808) 201 0701 Nihi Kai Villas 510

Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals

Thanks for checking out Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals Nihi Kai 510 We welcome you to find see the island of Kauai as well as remain with us. Nihi Kai 510 is possessed by Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals a family owned business. We possess this one building and also invite you to share our vacation home with us.

Our condo has 4 lanais (outdoor patios), 2 in the from, and also 2 in the back. The Lanai off the living-room has a partial sea sight, yet is thought about a yard sight largely. It's almost like having an extra space, due to the fact that you will certainly want to start your early morning with a great mug of coffee on the lanai as well as finish the day, enjoying the sunset as you drink a glass of wine.

The dining room has an attractive wood and glass table with 4 hand carved chairs. A huge level display TV is in the living space, with blue ray player including smart TELEVISION so you can watch your Netflix. There are 2 sofas, one of which converts right into a queen dimension bed, and also there are likewise 2 arm chairs.

The stairways to the reduced level lead to the two rooms and washrooms. The master bedroom has a king sized bed, as well as features island decoration, and also a ceiling fan. The 2nd bed room, the Jr Master suite has a queen size four poster bed and also island style.

There are ceiling followers in every area as well as the trade winds, as well, that will certainly maintain you comfortable.

You'll have enjoyable in the ocean, Brenneke's coastline is less than 100 backyards from Nihi Kai Villas, and also boast some of the ideal boogie boarding on the island. There are so many activities to do from helicopter trips, treking, take a zip-line, catamaran cruise ships on the Na Pali Coast that you will not be able to do it all; so when you come back, publication with us and get a terrific discount.

Nihi Kai Villas