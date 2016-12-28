Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals (808) 201 0701 Nihi Kai 510

Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals

808-201-0701

Many thanks for looking at Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals Nihi Kai 510 We welcome you to find go to the island of Kauai and also stick with us. Nihi Kai 510 is had by Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals a household owned organisation. We have this one property and also welcome you to share our holiday residence with us.

Our condominium has four lanais (patio areas), 2 in the from, and 2 in the back. The Lanai off the living room has a partial ocean sight, but is considered a yard view primarily. It's virtually like having an additional space, because you will want to start your morning with a good mug of coffee on the lanai as well as end the day, seeing the sunset as you sip a glass of wine.

The eating area has a beautiful timber as well as glass table with 4 hand carved chairs. A huge flat display TV is in the living room, with blue ray player showcasing clever TV so you can see your Netflix. There are 2 sofas, one of which converts right into a queen size bed, as well as there are also 2 arm chairs.

The stairways to the reduced level lead to both rooms as well as restrooms. The master bedroom has an economy size bed, as well as features island decor, as well as a ceiling follower. The connecting shower room has actually a mirror framed in koa wood, and also a tub shower mix. Down the hall, is the risk-free for those items that need extra safety and security and also a washing machine and clothes dryer to help you pack light. The 2nd bedroom, the Jr Master collection has a queen size 4 poster bed and island style. The linking shower room, also, has actually a mirror framed in koa wood. The washroom has a shower/bath mix.

There are ceiling fans in every room and the profession winds, also, that will maintain you comfy.

You'll have fun in the ocean, Brenneke's coastline is much less than 100 lawns from Nihi Kai Villas, and also boast several of the very best boogie boarding on the island. Swim at the pool, browsing, boogie boarding, and snorkeling can all be located within a few minutes of the condo. Remember the ocean is simply steps away. There are numerous tasks to do from helicopter tours, hiking, take a zip-line, catamaran cruise ships on the Na Pali Coast that you will not have the ability to do it all; so when you come back, publication with us and also obtain a terrific discount.

https://youtu.be/7lJ3vbR-A4M

ohana kai vacation rentals contact number

ohana kai vacation rentals contact information

ohana kai vacation rentals contact info

Nihi Kai Villas