Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals Contact Info (808) 201 0701 Nihi Kai Villas 510

Thanks for looking at Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals Nihi Kai 510 We welcome you to come see the island of Kauai and also remain with us. Nihi Kai 510 is had by Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals a household had organisation. We possess this one building and welcome you to share our holiday residence with us.

Our condominium has four lanais (patio areas), 2 in the from, and two in the back. The Lanai off the living-room has a partial sea sight, yet is thought about a yard sight primarily. It's nearly like having an extra room, since you will want to start your early morning with a great mug of coffee on the lanai as well as finish the day, seeing the sundown as you sip a glass of wine.

The eating area has a beautiful wood and also glass table with four hand sculpted chairs. A large level screen TELEVISION is in the living area, with blue ray gamer showcasing wise TELEVISION so you can view your Netflix. There are two sofas, one of which converts into a queen dimension bed, and there are likewise two arm chairs.

The stairs to the lower degree cause both bed rooms and also washrooms. The master bedroom has a king sized bed, and also showcases island style, and a ceiling follower. The attaching bathroom has a mirror framed in koa wood, and also a tub shower mix. Down the hall, is the secure for those products that need extra security as well as a washer as well as dryer to assist you load light. The 2nd bedroom, the Jr Master suite has a queen size four poster bed as well as island decoration. The linking restroom, likewise, has a mirror mounted in koa wood. The washroom has a shower/bath combination.

There are ceiling fans in every room and also the profession winds, as well, that will maintain you comfortable.

You'll have enjoyable in the ocean, Brenneke's beach is much less than 100 yards from Nihi Kai Villas, and also boast some of the finest boogie boarding on the island. There are so several tasks to do from helicopter tours, treking, take a zip-line, catamaran cruises on the Na Pali Coast that you will not be able to do it all; so when you come back, book with us as well as receive a terrific price cut.

