Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals Contact Info 808-201-0701 Nihi Kai 510

Thanks for looking at Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals Nihi Kai 510 We welcome you to come check out the island of Kauai and remain with us. Nihi Kai 510 is owned by Ohana Kai Vacation Rentals a household owned service. We possess this one home and invite you to share our holiday residence with us.

Our apartment has four lanais (outdoor patios), 2 in the from, as well as two in the back. The Lanai off the living room has a partial sea view, but is taken into consideration a yard sight primarily. It's almost like having an extra room, due to the fact that you will intend to begin your early morning with a good mug of coffee on the lanai as well as end the day, viewing the sundown as you drink a glass of wine.

Our kitchen has brand-new luxury closets that are well stocked with dishes and cooking utensils. There are brand-new stainless Jenn Air appliances consisting of a refrigerator, microwave, oven as well as range, and dishwashing machine. The granite counter tops are stunning, and the wood trim develops a true exotic feel. The dining room has a gorgeous timber and also glass table with 4 hand carved chairs. A large level screen TELEVISION remains in the living room, with blue ray gamer showcasing smart TV so you could watch your Netflix. There are 2 sofas, one of which converts into a queen dimension bed, and there are also two arm chairs. The entire condominium has gorgeous wainscoting from wall to wall, which simply includes in the high end feeling.

The stairs to the reduced degree cause both bed rooms as well as shower rooms. The master bedroom has an economy size bed, and features island style, and also a ceiling fan. The linking bathroom has a mirror framed in koa wood, and also a tub shower mix. Down the hall, is the risk-free for those products that require additional protection and a washing machine and also clothes dryer in order to help you load light. The second bed room, the Jr Master suite has a queen dimension 4 poster bed and also island decoration. The attaching bathroom, additionally, has actually a mirror mounted in koa wood. The bathroom has a shower/bath combination.

There are ceiling fans in every area and also the trade winds, also, that will certainly maintain you comfy.

You'll enjoy in the ocean, Brenneke's coastline is less than 100 backyards from Nihi Kai Villas, and flaunt some of the very best boogie boarding on the island. Swim at the swimming pool, searching, boogie boarding, as well as snorkeling can all be found within a couple of minutes of the condo. Keep in mind the sea is simply actions away. There are numerous activities to do from helicopter trips, treking, take a zip-line, catamaran cruises on the Na Pali Coast that you won't be able to do it all; so when you come back, publication with us and receive a terrific discount rate.

